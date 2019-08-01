Around 150 homeless people were able to access services they need Thursday during Project Homeless Connect.
About 50 volunteers provided at least 30 services, including mental health care, substance abuse counseling and hair cuts. Services also included legal assistance, child care, medical check-ups, Medicaid and Social Security applications, veterinary assistance for pets and more.
Volunteers at the event provided no-fee vouchers to obtain identification cards and helped participants access birth certificates and passports.
This kind basic identification is necessary to obtain housing, shelter and employment, said Mark Kirchhoff, chair of Project Homeless Connect.
The identification support is the service homeless people say they are most satisfied with, he said.
Kirchhoff said he believes the effort is preventing the growth of Columbia’s homeless population.
In 2017, Boone County’s homeless population was 265, according to Columbia’s Department of Human Services.
Kirchhoff said the coalition’s current population estimate is 240.
He believes the population has steadied because collaboration between organizations and the city has been more focused, which has kept the homeless population from rising.
“I think in the last year (the population) started to plateau because we are making some headway,” he said. “I believe we’re going to start seeing a decrease.”
The project was funded mostly by donations.
“We’ve also raised a little money to put on the event, but most of it is all paid for through donations,” he said. “It’s basically a huge part of outreach.”
He said that a large portion of the donations are from outside organizations and businesses, but there are also individuals who volunteer their time.
It’s difficult to see people struggling, but the coalition’s goal is to continue to help them through it.
“We see quite a few success stories,” he said. “We see them come from homelessness to then owning their own apartment or owning their own house. It is pretty amazing for us.”
