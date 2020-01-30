Project Homeless Connect, a biannual event in its 10th year, provided people experiencing homelessness with access to housing information, job opportunities, legal assistance and more Thursday.
Nearly 30 local organizations provided information during the event at MU Family Impact Center.
Project Homeless Connect created this platform and opportunity for bringing everything under one roof, said Mark Kirchhoff, chair of the event. For homeless people who don’t own a vehicle, lack of transportation has limited their opportunity of receiving help in Columbia.
“People who are homeless are hesitant to ask for help,” Kirchhoff said. “We want to welcome them as if they have just come back home.”
This year, 142 people showed up for the event, he said. Last summer, Project Homeless Connect helped 165 people, and 235 people sought assistance last winter.
“We see a decline in people coming,” Kirchhoff said. “Hopefully, that’s a good sign.”
But he said he‘s cautious about what the numbers show about homelessness in Columbia.
Michael Kay, a Marine veteran, attended the event for the first time. Currently staying at Welcome Home, a nonprofit transitional home for veterans, Kay received a backpack with winter essentials at the checkout desk, including gloves, socks and lotions.
“They offered me great help with housing and going through the winter,” he said.
Kay said he was looking forward to getting a house, and eventually, giving the help that he received back to the community.
About 30 volunteers also helped at the event.
Carmen Dieken, a freshman studying geriatric social work at MU, worked as a volunteer, providing directions to the participants. Dieken and her family moved to California from Columbia when she was 12.
“My mom used to be a volunteer at this event,” Dieken said. “Volunteering here enables me to rejoin the community.”