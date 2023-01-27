Project Homeless Connect provides 'one-stop shop' for unhoused community

A barely 1-year-old pit bull, Dax, received his very first rabies shot Thursday, along with a microchip at the back of his neck and other vaccines.
“He’s all legal now,” said Yol Whitson, Dax’s owner.
Raymond McNamara walked into Project Homeless Connect with hair and a beard that had not been trimmed for weeks. No more than 15 minutes later, he walked out with perfect stubble and short, neat hair. McNamara said he appreciated the haircut.
“I’ve been standing on the streets for weeks,” he said.
About 30 stalls filled the Christian Life Center on Thursday. The center, part of the Missouri United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia, was packed with volunteers and patrons of Project Homeless Connect, an event organized twice a year by the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness.
Project Homeless Connect is a “one-stop shop” for people experiencing homelessness to access all sorts of services, according to the coalition’s website. Services available at the stalls covered way more than just food, clothing and outdoor gear. Patrons could access haircuts, veterinary services, health screenings, housing assessments, paperwork assistance and more.
The Columbia Public Library can help connect people with educational and job-hunting resources, librarian Anne Girouard said. At their table, staff let people know they can reach a social worker at the library who can connect them to resources after the event.
HIV testing, condoms, Narcan and hepatitis C testing were available at one of the two Health Department stalls. Testing services are also available every Thursday at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department at 1005 W. Worley St., said Mia Millard, the department’s HIV health educator.
The event also served as an opportunity for the city to absorb feedback from the homeless community, which is normally difficult to obtain.
“We’re wanting to identify specific locations that people have concerns with,” said Brad Kelley, a planner at the Columbia Public Works Department.
Kelley and his coworkers surveyed people about traffic safety and had a whiteboard for people to write what they want to say to drivers when they’re walking.
Project Homeless Connect is not only about connecting the homeless community with resources. For some people, it is also about the resonance and empathy evoked by the community’s shared experiences.
Once homeless in 2019, Ashley Whitehead is now a specialist with the Community Connections Youth Project. She said the job is her passion and she “absolutely loves it.”
Staff in her program were all in foster care when they were children.
“We come at it from a different perspective,” Whitehead said. “We see it how they see it, because we’ve seen it ourselves.”
Her program provides young adults currently in or aged out of foster care with assistance from people with similar backgrounds.
“I get to use my trauma to help others through their trauma,” Whitehead said.