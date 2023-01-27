 Skip to main content
Project Homeless Connect provides 'one-stop shop' for unhoused community

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

A barely 1-year-old pit bull, Dax, received his very first rabies shot Thursday, along with a microchip at the back of his neck and other vaccines.

“He’s all legal now,” said Yol Whitson, Dax’s owner.

Spencer Jordan speaks with volunteer Starla Stake

Spencer Jordan speaks Thursday with volunteer Starla Stake at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Homeless Connect event aims to help homeless people with everything from finding jobs to haircuts.
Volunteers gather to provide aid to homeless people

Volunteers gather to provide aid to homeless people Thursday at United Methodist Church in Columbia. “It gives great joy to give back to the community,” Salvation Army volunteer Tamara Redden said.
Michele Curry prepares bags to hand out to unhoused people

Michele Curry prepares bags to hand out to unhoused people Thursday at United Methodist Church in Columbia. “This is a forgotten community,” Curry said. “We can’t just throw them under a rug.”
From left, volunteer Chris Harrison helps Dejena Cheatom and Marcus Jordan put a new collar on their dog Diggy

From left, volunteer Chris Harrison helps Dejena Cheatom and Marcus Jordan put a new collar on their dog Diggy on Thursday at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Cheatom and Jordan recently got Diggy, who was the runt of the litter.
