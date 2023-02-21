The Hinkson Creek Stabilization Project, intended to prevent bank erosion and improve water quality, is almost finished.
Only the addition of plant life in the creek remains to be done as a way to trap sediment from entering the creek and to provide shade and habitat for aquatic bug life.
The creek runs through Boone County, primarily along the southern perimeter of the city before eventually joining Perche Creek and the Missouri River. It is widely used for recreational purposes including fishing, catching turtles, swimming and scenic walks on paved trails.
Over the years, stormwater runoff and heavy rainfall have caused the creek to rise. It’s common for a creek that has developed over millennia to seek a new alignment by eroding its banks when making adjustments to increased runoff.
However, the Hinkson Creek has been shifting to move toward vulnerable sewer lines since 2007 — creating risk of the lines rupturing.
While the lines have never burst, concerns arose that the banks would continue to erode, undermining the structural integrity of the lines.
To combat the erosion, the city began a project in summer 2022 to place a linear peak stone toe — large rocks arranged to form a wall, or berm — along the edge of a 430-foot section of the creek near the sewer lines. Primary construction was completed last July.
Generally, this tactic is reserved for cases of dire need, said Tom Wellman, an engineering specialist with the Columbia Stormwater Utility Division. Normally, nature is allowed to run its course, so long as there’s no fear of damage.
“It’s thought to be better just to let the creek kind of do its own thing,” Wellman said. In this stretch of the Hinkson, however, the threat would risk harming both human and environmental health.
A nearly identical project occurred on the north fork of Grindstone Creek in 2016, where the water threatened to interfere with another piece of sewer line. The same peak stone was used to shore up the banks.
The peak stones are not expected to be visible from the shore line — Wellman calls this “a very discreet project” in terms of its impact. But as the state has suffered drought-like conditions over the summer, the stones can still be seen along the creek.
It was drier than usual in 2022, with Gov. Mike Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties in July, including Boone County, which had a lower-than-usual amount of rainfall.
The lack of water threw an obstacle in the way of adding plant life to the linear peak stones. There was also confusion during the project about property boundaries and the logistics of getting the large rocks into the creek.
Wellman said he hopes a practice called live staking will allow plants to take root by the side of the creek and eventually obscure view of the peak stones in three to five years. The city plans to start planting willow cuttings along the bank this month.
"You can cut hundreds of willow cuttings and plant a whole bunch of them in a very short amount of time,” he said.
Retired MoDOT environmental specialist John Mehuys credits Wellman with designing the project while he served as the “on-the-ground construction person” and project inspector.
“In an ideal world, if you're going to build one of these projects and incorporate a relatively heavy bioengineering aspect to it, you'd really want to do it in March,” Mehuys said.
“Willows have a natural rooting hormone in them (indolebutyric acid)," he said. "You can just shove it in a foot or two, and they'll root naturally."
At the end of February and into March, they begin to generate chemistry in the plant to make roots, he added.
This will help restore the populations of aquatic insects like mayflies. Fishing is a common activity on Hinkson Creek, meaning the creek’s ecological balance is important to its recreational value. Right now, the creek is on a list of impaired waters due to its inability to support bug life.
To amend this, some peak stones have been arranged to form pockets of water where bug life can thrive, Wellman said. The pockets form eddies where aquatic insects can populate.
“There were already downed trees here, but we tried to incorporate some of those into the practice,” Wellman said. “It turns out a lot of bugs like to live on the rocks, and in the interstitials of the rocks, but a lot of other bugs like to live on woody material.”
This practice was developed in other places with high-quality habitats that need protection, he said.
"And so we feel like it can work.”