The city will spend about $83,000 to install audible pedestrian signals and countdown timers and to rebuild crosswalk ramps at Range Line Street/Missouri 763 and Smiley Lane in north Columbia.
The intersection now has conventional signs and ramps that don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a staff memo to the Columbia City Council.
The council approved the project last week, and the work is expected to begin in the spring. It was requested by the Columbia Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri.
Chapter President Eugene Coulter supported the work in public comments submitted to the city.
“I am strongly in favor of this project, as a number of visually impaired/blind persons live in this area and find it necessary to cross 763 to bank or dine out or visit neighborhood schools and houses of worship.”
Coulter said the crossing is difficult for people with visual impairments normally, “but hazardous when the sun is low in the sky as it totally obstructs the traffic signals making it impossible to see.”
Gary Wunder, who has a visual impairment and lives on Tropical Lane, said the new signals would be a great help.
“Normally I am able to determine traffic patterns by listening to parallel and perpendicular traffic,” Wunder said. “But as intersections become more complicated with right turn on red, special allowances for turning left and sometimes letting some lanes go while halting others, it becomes ever more important to know that you are crossing in accordance with the instructions.”