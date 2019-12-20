The Boone County Commission on Thursday quickly passed the proposed 2020 budget of $85.8 million, which includes a 2-cent increase in the property tax levy.
The property tax will increase to 14 cents per $100 and is expected to generate $600,000 in revenue for the general fund, according to the budget.
Additional annual property taxes are expected to be $7.60 for a Boone County property owner with a home with an estimated market value of $200,000.
The budget was the first item on the agenda for the meeting following three public hearings conducted by the Boone County Commission.
The three commissioners did not have questions for Boone County Auditor June Pitchford, and Presiding Commissioner Daniel Atwill thanked her for her work on the budget.
Pitchford smiled as she exited the chamber. In her report, Pitchford noted that the property tax increase will cover a projected decrease in sales tax revenue.
“The fiscal year 2020 budget assumes that sales tax revenue will shrink by 1.75% in 2019 and by an additional 1.75% in 2020,” Pitchford said in her report, which is available on the city website.
Previous Missourian work reported that Pitchford blamed untaxed online retail sales for the decline in sales tax revenue, describing it as “alarming.” Sales tax revenue accounts for about 68% of total revenue, she said.