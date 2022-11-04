Boone County taxpayers should have their hands on 2022 property tax statements, licenses and special assessments over the course of the next two weeks.
The forms have been sent by mail and should be opened and checked for errors as soon as possible, according to a news release from the Boone County collector's office.
Any issues with the forms can be directed to the office before the due date of Dec. 31.
Those who have not received their paperwork by Dec. 1 should contact the office, located at the Boone County Government Center in room 118. Those who do not receive their bill are still responsible for paying their taxes by the due date, according to a news release from the Boone County Collector of Revenue.
There are multiple ways to pay property taxes early, which is recommended by the collector’s office to avoid long lines at in-person payment locations. Non-in-person payments are also encouraged.
Here's how residents can pay taxes this year:
- mail, sent to the Boone County Collector of Revenue
- In person at the collector’s office
- Placed in the 24-hour drop box located near the Ninth Street entrance of the Government Center
- At Centralia City Hall Dec. 1 and Dec. 2
- At the Southern Boone County Library in Ashland Dec. 8 and Dec. 9
- With your financial institution’s online bill payment system
- With a credit card or e-check online at the collector's office website
- By phone at 1-877-690-3729 with jurisdiction code 3517.
Partial payments can also be made until the amount is paid in full. An installment plan program is available to taxpayers to pre-pay their annual tax amount in monthly payments.
Late penalties and fees will begin to take effect Jan. 1. For more information, contact the collector’s office at 573-886-4285 or visit the website.