City officials are reconsidering Columbia's Strategic Plan based on the challenges of 2020.
Columbia's strategic plans are meant to define a clear vision for the city's improvements and developments over the course of the year.
Key changes to the current would address the pandemic's impact and a desire to improve racial equity.
Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes presented a proposal updated strategic plan.
Columbia has been operating under the 2016-2019 plan. It had been developing the 2020 proposal to develop more timely goals to better the community, but development was halted in May because of the pandemic.
The previous plan had the council and the city working to create a variety of positive outcomes, among them creating a thriving and safe community and more reliable infrastructure. The new proposal shifted focus to emphasize equity, inclusion and social responsibility.
Second Ward Councilperson Mike Trapp, however, felt the proposal juggled too many goals at once.
"Less is more in strategic planning," Trapp said. "I'm not sure that we can communicate and implement six priorities."
Skala said he agrees the equity, inclusion and social responsibility goal is a "key piece."
Mayor Brian Treece agreed with Trapp and said he preferred the original 2020 plan because it was more direct.
The plan in place from 2016-19 included social equity as a stated goal, but the 2020 plan does not.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said his concern dealt with the equality, inclusion and social responsibility goal and how that work has been delayed because of the pandemic.
Skala mentioned recent news articles on the City Council's attempts at resolving the inclusion issues. The Missourian reported Sunday that many of those involved in those efforts are not satisfied. Skala said while he did find some of the reporting too harsh, he did agree that there needs to be initiative in correcting these issues.
"I'm a little disappointed that everything was put on hold because of COVID," Skala said. "I understand it, but I was a little disappointed."
Skala said he would like to apply $7,500 to the budget to get help to correct the misunderstandings that have led to some of the issues on equality and inclusion.
The proposal was not voted on at the meeting.