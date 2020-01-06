Those looking to provide Airbnb or other short-term rental services in Columbia would have to meet new guidelines under proposed ordinances discussed by the Columbia City Council on Monday.
The proposed ordinances require building owners to live in the residence for at least 270 days of the year in order to rent out their property as an short term rental. That would qualify the properties as “hosted,” according to Tim Teddy and Pat Zenner, the director and development services manager of the city’s Community Development Department.
Owners would also be required to be on-site when guests are present, except during “daytime and work hours,” to qualify for “hosted” status.
If the owner is not available during those times, an “agent” is required to be designated by the owner. The agent would be the city’s point of contact and needs to be available 24/7 and have a Columbia address, according to the department’s presentation.
Any short-term rental that doesn’t meet these conditions would be considered “unhosted” and would require a conditional-use permit from the city, according to the ordinance.
The ordinances also limit the amount of guests allowed in a short-term rental at one time.
In single-family district zones, three guests at maximum are allowed in an rental at one time, according to the proposed ordinances. In higher density residential districts, a maximum of four guests are allowed at once.
Property owners can request an increase in the maximum amount of guests allowed, Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera said. Factors such as number of bedrooms available and rooms’ square footage would be taken into account in those cases.
Mayor Brian Treece had concerns about family accommodations because of the proposed guest limits. A family of four, for example, would exceed the limit set for an short-term rental in a typical single-family residential area.
A property owner couldn’t rent out individual bedrooms of a unit to separate guests at the same time under the ordinances, Zenner explained.
Teddy emphasized that short-term rental codes are still in their infancy, with Airbnb only being 8 years old. He said that short-term rental issues arise in cities when the services such as Airbnb are unregulated and track their own data.
The proposed ordinances will be brought to a public hearing Jan. 21 and be voted on by the council Feb. 3.
