A 26-year-old Columbia man died by suicide after jumping off the Fifth and Walnut parking garage about 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jeff Pitts confirmed.

At least seven people have died by suicides involving the garage since it opened in 2011. The police department does not typically provide news releases following suicides of any sort, Pitts said. There were three deaths in 2018, one in 2016, one in 2012 and one in 2011.

The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget for the City of Columbia includes $300,000 to take the first steps toward making the garage safer, city spokesperson Steven Sapp said.

The city will work with Walker Consultants to look at what “physical steps” can be taken, Sapp said. Fiscal year 2020 begins Oct. 1. The total proposed budget is $484 million, according to a budget proposal posted to the city website.

“It’s an important issue, and one we want to address as quickly as possible,” Sapp said.

The budget proposal specifically states that the money will be put toward security fencing for the garage.

The Columbia City Council still has to approve the proposed budget. Once the funds are approved, Sapp said he aims to host forums to receive public input on the issue. There is a budget hearing scheduled for the council's Tuesday night meeting.

