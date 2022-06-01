The proposed demolition of a house in the Old Southwest area of Columbia has mobilized neighbors and prompted the Historic Preservation Commission to investigate the proposal.
An application to demolish the house at 609 Westmount Ave. was filed April 27 by Brock Rule, a Kansas City appraiser and developer who bought the property in June 2021.
Once the application was filed, worried neighbors appealed to the Historic Preservation Commission to delay the demolition and seek a compromise.
Although the delay was granted, the commission does not have the authority to prevent a demolition. It can only facilitate alternative solutions.
As a result, a number of homeowners are now pursuing a designation that would make Old Southwest a historic district and add more protection for the classic, old homes in this desirable neighborhood.
The house at 609 Westmount Ave. was built in 1926, according to city records. It is considered a Craftsman bungalow, with four bedrooms and two baths.
Often associated with the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Craftsman buildings typically have a low gabled roof, a front porch with square or tapered columns and a row of sash windows with hand-crafted design elements.
According to neighbors who have spoken with Rule, he has said he plans to build a new home on the property that will be compatible with the style of the neighborhood. Multiple efforts by the Missourian to reach Rule over several days were unsuccessful.
Alexandra Socarides, a professor of English at MU, lives in the neighborhood and said she became concerned after learning that buildings on Lathrop Road and Edgewood Avenue were also slated for demolition.
“My first reaction was that I had a lot of questions,” Socarides said. “It got me wondering, ‘Are there any kinds of protections for historic houses?’”
In Columbia, the Historic Preservation Commission can recommend that the City Council designate certain areas as protected if they have special cultural, historic, architectural or other value.
A property or area can be listed as a “notable property,” a “landmark” or “historic district,” but in Columbia, this doesn’t bestow any privileges, limitations or restrictions on the sale or alteration of the property.
The Historic Preservation Commission can review a demolition permit and have the option to approve it or delay it for 45 days if the commission believes a compromise can be reached to find an alternative solution to demolition.
The commission met May 3 and decided to seek a delay of the Westmount Avenue demolition after receiving emails from neighbors expressing their concern about the move.
Demolition could begin June 17 with the 45-day delay. The commission hoped a delay would give the commission enough time to tour the house and allow neighbors to discuss alternative solutions with the owner.
“This is the very first time where, even before we got to the meeting, we were receiving emails from some of the neighbors expressing their concern over the demolition,” said Stephen Bybee, who chairs the Historic Preservation Commission.
At the May 3 meeting, members of the Old Southwest neighborhood brought those concerns to the commission and a decision was made to seek the delay.
One of the neighbors concerned about the demolition is Bruce Bartholow, who noted that it is unlikely demolition of the house on Westmount will be prevented but wants guidelines put in place to preserve remaining homes in the neighborhood.
“A long-term goal would be to have the neighborhood designated a historic district,” Bartholow said.
Historic district status would create stricter guidelines about making changes to the houses, some more than 100 years old.
In order to designate the neighborhood a historic district, the property owners would need to define boundaries within the neighborhood, petition the Historic Preservation Commission and have 60% of those within the boundaries approve the district designation.
The Historic Preservation Commission would review the petition and if approved, would forward it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a hearing.
Members of the neighborhood or the Historic Preservation Commission can supply evidence to help any case before the Planning and Zoning Commission. Once testimony is complete, the Planning and Zoning Commission has 60 days to determine whether or not the neighborhood qualifies as a historic district.
The Old Southwest neighborhood already has numerous houses on the Historic Preservation Commission’s Notable Properties list. Three are known as “peanut brittle” homes because they were built with river rock and sand that was set in concrete to look like candy.
All are on Westmount Drive — numbers 504, 608 and 704 — and were built in 1907.