A consultant's proposal for higher electric bills in Columbia is drawing opposition from critics who say it reduces the incentive to conserve power during peak summer demand and has the potential to hit low-income residential customers hardest.
The city's Utilities Department and the Columbia City Council hope to have new rates in place by July 1 to address the need for additional revenue in the electric utility. The target is to boost revenue by $8.3 million per year, or 6.9%.
The city has increased electric bills just once in the past five years, by 2.5% in fiscal year 2019.
The rate structure proposed by the consulting firm Prime, LLC, which was presented to the council by Prime's Larry Feltner in early March and is endorsed by the Water & Light Advisory Board, attempts to set bills in a way that recovers the cost of providing service to each class of customer and to prevent some customer classes from subsidizing others.
Under the current rate structure, for example, industrial users pay 22.7% more in collective electric bills per year than it costs to provide power to them, the consultant's report says. Residential customers with gas heating, on the other hand, pay 1.8% less than the cost of service, the consultant calculated.
With that in mind, the consultant is proposing an overall 10.4% increase in billings for residential customers with gas heating, the highest of any rate class, with the exception of those who have dusk to dawn lighting. Total billings for households with electric heat would rise by 9.8%. Commercial customers would see smaller increases, and industrial users the smallest collective increase at 4.3%.
The proposal boosts the base rate for all electric customers while also setting costs according to how much power they use. It also would incorporate a power cost adjustment that would charge customers more in years when the city has to purchase more energy than it budgeted for and give them credit in years when the city buys less than expected.
The base charge for all residential customers would rise from $16.31 per month to $22, or nearly 35%, under the consultant's plan, while the base charge for small commercial customers would rise from $16.51 to $22. Larger commercial customers would see their base charge rise from $46.13 to $65, or nearly 41%, and industrial customers from $161.45 to $200, or 23.8%.
The consultant also is proposing new rates based on the amount of power a customer uses. The city for the past 40 years has used what's known as an inclining rate structure, which increases the cost per kilowatt hour in tiers as a customer uses more power during the monthly billing period. While the consultant's proposal retains that tiered structure, those on the higher end of monthly energy use would actually see decreases compared with the amounts they're charged now.
Dave Switzer, chair of the Water & Light Advisory Board, said the consultant's plan is a way to achieve greater interclass equity.
Switzer said that under the current rate structure, commerical and industrial users are subsidizing residential electricity customers. "So the (proposed structure will) bring the rate classes closer in terms of paying what they cost the utility."
Jim Windsor, who retired from the city as assistant director of utilities in 2018 and has more than 30 years of experience in utility rate design, thinks flattening financial incentives to conserve power is a bad idea.
"The structure is so that if you use more, you pay more, so that gives people an incentive to reduce their usage," Windsor told the Columbia City Council at a March meeting. "These (proposed) structures turn that around."
Proposed electric rate increases for households with gas heat
kWhs used
Existing charge
Proposed charge
Non-summer
First 300 kWh
7.86 cents
8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750 )
10.25 cents
10.89 cents
Remaining kWh
11.84 cents
12 cents
Summer
First 300 kWh
7.86 cent
8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750)
10.25 cents
10.89 cents
Next 1,250 kWh
13.97 cents
12.89 cents
Remaining kWh
15.11 cents
14.89 cents
Windsor said it's up to the City Council to determine whether the consultant's plan is consistent with community sentiment and with the goals of the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. And he warns that less energy conservation could stretch an electric utility that already struggles with the capacity to meet peak demand for power in the summer.
Prime says households with gas heat use an average of 718 kWh of electricity per month and that they would see their monthly bills rise from $88.73 to $97.93, or 10.4%.
Windsor said he's wary of Prime's calculations of the costs of providing electric service and the impact on residential customers, saying they're based entirely on assumptions because the city doesn't yet use advanced metering that can track electricity use in real time. He also argues it would be smarter to calculate impact using median electric use because averages can be skewed by outliers.
Windsor is urging the City Council to consider an alternative proposal. He used electric sales data from the Water & Light Department and his experience as a rate analyst to create a model that he said illustrates the city can meet the utility's revenue goal without compromising the billing structure that's been developed over four decades. He used the recommended rate increases that the consultant recommended as the standard base rate increase for the usage groups.
Switzer said that the advisory board considered Windsor's plan but believed the consultant's was the more "pragmatic" solution.
"We discussed Jim's proposal ... we did discuss it, and we discussed potentially: 'Do we want to introduce an alternative program?'" Switzer said. "Our ultimate goal is the $8.3 million in revenue, and we thought that the more pragmatic thing to do is go with what the (consultant) recommended."
Switzer added that he believes "there's no difference in interclass equity between our recommendation and (Windsor's) recommendation."
Both Windsor and Switzer emphasized that their work was based on assumptions, given the lack of advanced metering infrastructure that would provide precise data on Columbia's utility services.
"Making any changes within the rate structure is ultimately based on assumptions that we don't have information for until we get AMI, so (the Water & Light Advisory Board) decided we're going to go with what the consultant recommends," Switzer said.
Impact on low-income households
Prime acknowledged in its presentation to the council that residential customers who receive utility assistance generally use higher than average amounts of electricity.
Conrad Hake, program director of Love Columbia, said that stuck out to him when he read the proposal.
“'Use' is a term that doesn’t take into account the inefficiency of any rental units," Hake said. "I think it unfairly represents residential users as high users and responsible for utility costs that are largely outside of their control when they're living in inefficient rental units."
Hake acknowledges the need for an increase in electric bills but emphasized the importance of considering more vulnerable populations.
"I think the biggest impact is going to be on people with fixed incomes," he said. Residents of the Columbia Housing Authority's Paquin Tower, for example, live on Supplemental Security Income of $900 to $1,000 a month.
"In that situation, just an additional $8 a month in the (base charge) is going to be a big increase," Hake said. "That's a larger percentage of their income."
Hake said alternate plans like Windsor's might be more fair.
"I think that there's a solution available to the city to make this a more equitable proposal by drawing in the resources they already have and the data they've already collected to make a decision that will be in the best interests of our more vulnerable residents," he said.
Utility assistance through non-profit groups has been on the decline since federal money provided during the COVID-19 pandemic has dried up, Hake said.
"We’re seeing a lower level of resources and higher need now that we’re coming into 2023, especially coming into the second quarter," he said.
City government also has noticed the rise in demand for utility assistance and recently doubled the $300,000 it had budgeted for such aid to $600,000 for fiscal year 2023. And Columbia's Office of Sustainability soon will hire a consultant to develop strategies and policies for improving the energy efficiency of rental housing.
Pushback
After hearing from Windsor at its April meeting, the Climate and Environment Commission voted to ask the City Council to consider the economic and environmental consequences of the Prime proposal. Members decided to send a letter urging the council to request a summary of the proposed rates' impact on the climate, long-term emissions and affordability for low-income residents.
Mark Haim of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks believes Prime's proposed rates are detrimental to the city's goal of reducing climate emissions as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
"These rates that we adopt should be based on what will cause us to meet the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by this decade," Haim said. "Right now, we're in a situation where we're not on track to do that. Maybe by having a lower customer charge, and a higher kWh charge, we can move in that direction."
Haim is scheduled to address the City Council on the subject at its Monday night meeting.
Windsor also has been critical of the Utilities Department because its professional rate analysts have had limited involvement in developing the rate structure being proposed by the consultant.
City response
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, who retired after several years as Columbia's sustainability manager, says the rate structure proposed by Prime still gives people an incentive to use less electricity because it continues to charge higher amounts for increased use.
"That incentivizes people to keep their kilowatt hours (down)," she said.
The consultant's plan does charge more for increased use, but not as much as the current structure. Residential customers who exceed 750 kWh of use in a summer month, for example, would pay 7.7% less for the next 1,250 kWh than they do now. Windsor's plan would charge those customers 10.4% more for those kilowatt hours.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said the consultant is simply recommending "that we narrow the gap" between usage tiers during the peak demand season.
Peters also mentioned Columbia implementing AMI technology in the future.
“If after that, we want to punish people for using too much energy, then I think that will be the time to do it," she said, "when the households themselves know how much they're using."
Advanced metering takes years to implement. Prime is recommending the city put $8 million toward the technology in each of the next three years.
Peters said she's uncertain about the City Council's timeline for approving new electric rates. It will have to act soon, however, for them to take effect by July 1.
Switzer stressed the importance of getting the structure passed by the City Council in June.
"If it doesn't start getting implemented in July, larger increases will be necessary," he said. "It will take time, (and) there will be more delays."
He added that the significant rate increases proposed are the result of inaction by previous City Councils.
"Previous councils continued to kick the can down the road," Switzer said. "That's why we're in the position we are today."
Gregg Coffin, chair of the Water & Light Advisory Board, said the overall plan going forward is to avoid large increases in electric bills by implementing smaller increases more frequently.