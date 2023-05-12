A consultant's proposal for higher electric bills in Columbia is drawing opposition from critics who say it reduces the incentive to conserve power during peak summer demand and has the potential to hit low-income residential customers hardest.

The city's Utilities Department and the Columbia City Council hope to have new rates in place by July 1 to address the need for additional revenue in the electric utility. The target is to boost revenue by $8.3 million per year, or 6.9%.

Proposed electric rate increases for households with gas heat

kWhs used Existing charge Proposed charge
Non-summer
First 300 kWh 7.86 cents 8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750 ) 10.25 cents 10.89 cents
Remaining kWh 11.84 cents 12 cents
Summer
First 300 kWh 7.86 cent 8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750) 10.25 cents 10.89 cents
Next 1,250 kWh 13.97 cents 12.89 cents
Remaining kWh 15.11 cents 14.89 cents
  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.