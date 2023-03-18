There's a good chance the years-long debate over roll carts will come to an end Monday night, when the Columbia City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on an ordinance that outlines a host of rules for how automated collection would work.
If the council approves the change, it would take effect March 4, 2024. That, the city utilities staff said in a memo to the council, would allow the city time to get the carts and the trucks they will lease to collect trash.
The vote will come after two public input meetings in January and a council work session in February. In a recent survey, 69% of responding residents said they would support a change from bags to bins for curbside refuse collection.
Potential costs
If approved, households will be able to choose from among three cart sizes:
- 35-gallon carts would be $12.87 per month.
- 65-gallon carts would be $17.37 per month.
- 95-gallon carts would be $22.50 per month.
Residents with a 95-gallon cart would have the option to request an additional 95-gallon cart if needed. Each additional 95-gallon cart would be $13.50 per month.
Residents also would be able to exchange their refuse carts for a smaller or larger one within 120 days of receiving the cart. Any exchanges after that would result in a charge of $25 a month.
Collection
The memo clarifies several points about collection, including accommodations for those with physical disabilities. They would be eligible for the same "house collection" the city offers now.
Customers would be allowed to place bins at the public curb or alley no earlier than 4 p.m. on the day before collection and no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection. They would have to be removed from the curb no later than 10 p.m. on the day of collection.
The roll cart lids would have to be completely closed for collection. The carts would have to be least 3 feet apart, at least 8 feet from other objects such as mail boxes and have 15 feet of vertical clearance above them.
Cart damage
If approved, the city would make it unlawful to place coals, ashes, bulky items, rocks, dirt or construction debris inside a roll cart.
Residents would be expected to notify the city if their carts are missing, stolen or damaged. Damaged carts would be replaced at no charge unless the damage is beyond "normal wear and tear." Customers also would be expected to keep carts clean enough "that they do not attract flies, rodents, pest or cause a health concern," the memo said.
Financial impact
City staff said in the memo that if the ordinance is approved, the city will lease rather than buy new trash trucks. It estimated the purchase of roll carts and the lease of vehicles would cost about $3 million in fiscal year 2023, which is currently available in the annual budget. The annual lease for the vehicles will cost about $900,000 a year.
East Campus replats
The council is set to discuss three replats that are required as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed against the city by an East Campus property owner.
Mark Stevenson’s requests to replat land to build apartments was met with heavy opposition from neighbors, who argued the potential development would harm the historic neighborhood more than it would benefit it. The council denied various versions of Stevenson’s requests three times — in May, August and November 2021 — before he decided to sue in January 2022.
The lawsuit argues that the council illegally denied the replats, as state law mandates that applications that meet all replat requirements “must be approved as ministerial/administrative duty of the governing body.”
Stevenson's last request in 2021 asked to replat his parcels into three lots about 67 feet wide. The settlement agreement, which the council approved Feb. 6, requires the council to also approve Stevenson’s last request to replat the property into three lots. It also requires the city to pay Stevenson $15,000.
Neighbors with continued concern about the replats argued during the Feb. 6 council meeting that approval sets a harmful precedent under which the council gives up its ability to decide whether something will harm or benefit a community. Only First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler voted against the agreement, calling for discussion to be tabled for a future date.
A construction company filed a similar lawsuit against the city in January over a replat denial in the First Ward.
Ballenger Lane sidewalk
A project that would add sidewalks on both sides of Ballenger Lane between Clark Lane and Mexico Gravel Road could be added to the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan after the council discusses it Monday night.
The project, which would be a high priority, has an estimated cost of $8.2 million that covers “complete street reconstruction,” according to a revised version of the master plan. That includes:
- Turn and bicycle lanes.
- An 8-foot sidewalk on one side of the street and a 5-foot sidewalk on the other.
- Curb and gutter work.
City reports on the need for sidewalk work along Ballenger Lane date back to 2007, according to a memo from city staff.
Barring income-based discrimination
A potential amendment to the city code would "add 'source of income' as a protected category" and prohibit "discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodation," according to a memo from city staff.
The city code already prohibits discrimination based on "receipt of governmental assistance" in these areas. But the city's Human Rights Commission, which advocated for the amendment last year, noted that landlords often refuse to accept Housing Choice vouchers, leaving city residents unable to use them.
"This creates a gap in housing mobility, with around 100 citizens and families stuck in precarious and substandard housing, despite the fact that they have vouchers in-hand that will subsidize their rent," Commission Chair Amanda Hinnant wrote in a letter to city leaders dated Sept. 20.
The city memo lists some but not all sources of income that would be covered by the protection. It argues the amendment "should improve positive outcomes for individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness as well as housing stress."