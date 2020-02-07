In a letter Friday to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office explained the decision not to charge Waffle House security guard Robert Moses with killing Anthony De'Sean Warren during a violent altercation at the restaurant on Jan. 1, 2018.
The letter, written by Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas Komoroski, lays out the legal and ethical justification for the decision and why Moses's actions didn't create probable cause for charging him with a crime.
"The evidence in this case shows that Moses had the right to use deadly force against Warren," the letter states. ". . . Moses 'reasonably believed' his use of force was necessary based on how the facts 'reasonably appeared' to him at the time he shot Warren."
The letter, which the prosecutor's office made public Friday, included that Warren's family has requested that Komoroski file charges against Moses. Komoroski writes in the letter that ethical and legal responsibilities prevent him from doing so.
"I will not seek a conviction in a case if I am not completely convinced that the person is guilty of the crime," Komoroski writes. "I do not believe Moses committed a crime when he shot Warren, so Moses will not be charged."
On the night of the shooting, Moses was working as a security guard at Waffle House, located at 904 Vandiver Drive. An agitated conversation between two patrons, Matthew McMillan and Le'quan Hord-Bush, escalated when McMillan drew a handgun. A scuffle ensued between the two, causing McMillan to fire two shots. The first shot hit the restaurant wall, while the second struck Hord-Bush in the upper right leg, according to the letter.
Moses, who at the time of the first shots was just outside the front door of the restaurant, quickly entered and pushed both men into a booth. He then struggled with the men for control of McMillan's pistol, while drawing his own as well.
While most patrons of the Waffle House left or took cover immediately after the shots, a small group approached the three wrestling men. Among them was Anthony Warren. One threw a coffee pot at Moses, which struck him in the head and right shoulder. Alerted to the threat to his rear, Moses turned around. Komoroski's letter states that McMillan shoved Moses, who then shot Warren in the abdomen.
McMillan was charged with Warren's murder. The prosecution successfully argued that Warren's shooting and death were the result of McMillan's actions, allowing him to be prosecuted.
Komoroski explains that he purposefully waited to announce his decision until after the conclusion of the case against McMillan, which ended with his conviction on all counts in November 2019: second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
He was sentenced on Jan. 18 to 30 years in prison.
Komoroski writes that he "did not want to do anything that could negatively impact the fairness of the trial."
He also asserts that the Columbia Police Department shared his opinion that Moses committed no crime in shooting Warren, as no request to file charges against Moses was sent to the prosecuting attorney's office. No probable cause statement regarding Moses was filed, indicating that police did not believe Moses had committed a crime.
Komoroski could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.