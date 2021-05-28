More than nine hours of secretly recorded conversations between Joseph Elledge and his wife, Mengqi Ji, should be admitted into evidence when Elledge goes on trial for allegedly murdering Ji, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight argued in a legal brief Wednesday.
Knight argued in the 66-page brief that the recordings are essential evidence in a case that otherwise relies largely on circumstantial evidence. The brief included lengthy and detailed descriptions of the conversations, along with a list of alleged lies Elledge told that Knight argues are evidence of "consciousness of guilt."
Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in Ji's death and is scheduled for trial Nov. 1 before Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs.
Ji went missing on Oct. 8, 2019, and her remains were found at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on March 25. A grand jury indicted Elledge on a first-degree murder charge in February 2020.
There are 12 secret recordings that Knight wants admitted as evidence. Ji recorded two; Elledge recorded the other 10.
Knight uses partial transcripts of the recordings to describe Elledge as repeatedly threatening Ji and “gaslighting” her to gain control and manipulate her.
"Gaslighting is a form of persistent manipulation and brainwashing that causes the victim to doubt (herself), and to ultimately lose (her) sense of perception, identity and self-worth,” Knight wrote in the brief, citing a 2017 article in Psychology Today.
"Ultimately, the recordings prove that the defendant killed Mengqi because he hated her," Knight wrote. "The recordings also prove that the defendant deliberated before he killed Mengqi."
In the excerpts Knight took from the recordings, Elledge tells Ji she doesn't know her own body, but he does. When Ji says she is still recovering after the difficult birth of their daughter, Elledge repeatedly tells her she's fine. He tells Ji she was eating too much, even though she tells him she needs the food as she was breastfeeding.
Elledge also repeatedly scolds Ji for failing to listen to him and to do as she’s told. In one of their recorded arguments, Elledge admits to holding back from hitting Ji.
Many of the arguments stem from Elledge insisting that he was "in charge of the household" and denigrating Ji's Chinese culture.
The arguments also involve Ji's relationship with her mother, Ke Ren. Elledge disliked having Ren stay at their home to take care of their baby and became upset when Ji would talk with her mother over the phone.
In the final recording — on Aug. 20, 2019 — Elledge declares his desire to divorce Ji and accuses her of abusing him.
"I don’t like being married to you. I don’t like living with you, anything with you," he said. "It’s been a terrible relationship, and I’m eager to end it."
In a May 19, 2019, conversation, Knight wrote, "the defendant issued a threat to Mengqi that he eventually followed through with when he warned her, 'Next time you dig a hole just, just, I'm going to just let you jump in and I'm going to bury the dirt over you.'
"Significantly," Knight continued, "on 3-25-21, the remains of Mengqi's body were found in a shallow grave at Rock Bridge State Park."
Columbia police have previously declined to comment on whether there was any evidence that someone tried to bury Ji where her remains were found.
The briefing states that, most likely, Ji was killed late on the night of Oct. 8, 2019, in the apartment she shared with Elledge. Knight wrote that "a very strong inference can be drawn" that Elledge was upset and enraged that night because Ji had watched a television show without him, had a telephone conversation with her mother, declined to give him a massage after he massaged her and declined to have sex with him.
Elledge reported Ji missing on Oct. 9, 2019, after spending much of the day driving to isolated places in mid-Missouri. Police have said cellular phone data led them to conduct extensive searches for Ji's body at a bridge over the Lamine River, at Pine Ridge Recreation Area and at Rock Bridge State Park.
Knight said Elledge was looking for a place to dispose of Ji's body.
Knight's brief goes on to describe "huge," "colossal," "mammoth," "massive" and "enormous" lies that Elledge told to police and others after his wife's disappearance.
Elledge in an interview with a KRCG reporter mischaracterized his relationship with Ji, Knight wrote, and he did an "acting job" in his 311 call to report her missing in which he "played dumb and acted very meek, timid, and distraught."
"The defendant's lies were intended to deflect any suspicion that Mengqi had been killed and to deceive the police and the public into believing that Mengqi left the marriage voluntarily," Knight wrote. "Many of his lies were intended to delay an investigation into a murder, deflect suspicion from himself, and misdirect any investigation into a missing person who was still alive."
Elledge's defense attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Friday that he would ask Jacobs not to allow the recordings to be admitted as evidence.
"I don’t think it is appropriate to try cases in the newspaper or in the news," Rosenblum said. "Having said that, the only purpose I can see from Mr. Knight filing that is to taint the jury pool."
Rosenblum said he would file a motion to determine whether the filing did, in fact, taint the jury pool.
Knight, however, argued in the brief that the jury must be allowed to hear the recordings, in part because they need to hear "the booming volume of the defendant's voice… the defendant's maliciously hateful tone… (and) the relentless pace of his cruel insults."
He also said the recordings will prove critical to a conviction.
"The evidence contained in all the recordings, taken together, is the foundation on which this case against this defendant is built: motive," he wrote. "Without this motive evidence, the jury will have no idea why the defendant killed Mengqi. The jury will be left with the defendant's lies about how he had no motive to kill Mengqi. The jury will not be able to understand the significance of the other evidence that developed after he killed her."
Knight also argued that although the recordings run a bit longer than nine hours total, they actually would speed up the trial because he would be able to call fewer witnesses.
The next hearing in Elledge's case is scheduled for July 12.