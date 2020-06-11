Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter march that began at the Boone County Courthouse became a forum where people shared their experience with inequality.
Roughly 70 persons marched peacefully from the courthouse to the MU campusand chanted at times, “No justice, no peace!”
After lying on the ground in front of Francis Quadrangle for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Demarco Winston, one of the organizers, invited people to come out and speak.
“I have a hatred toward the white community only because they feel like they can say the N-word,” said Nevaeh Moody, a 16-year-old girl who described her experience in a classroom where a white boy used that word and made her angry.
The death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer put pressure on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, has triggered outrage for many people about injustice and about racial discrimination in the country. His death was not the beginning of such discrimination, but demonstrators said they want it to end now.
“We won’t stop until there is a change,” said Winston. He explained the group has been gathering at the courthouse every evening before each march because it is a symbol of where revolution takes place.
For many of the protesters joining Wednesday’s event, this wasn’t the first time they protested.
Emily Edwards, who marched in Kansas City a couple of days ago, joined the march in Columbia.
“I think it’s really important that I don’t stop going because more people at these protests make more meaningful change,” she said.