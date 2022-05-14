Chants of “my body, my choice” echoed in downtown Columbia as a crowd of about 300 people rallied in support of abortion rights Saturday afternoon.
Columbia joined hundreds of cities across the nation in the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally Saturday. The rallies were organized by a coalition of organizations including Women’s March, UltraViolet, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.
The demonstrations come two weeks after a leaked draft opinion outlined the Supreme Court’s intention to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. The possible decision would eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights and likely lead many states, including Missouri, to take swift action against abortion access.
“I’m outraged, and I’m afraid of the future,” said Diana Papoulias, who participated in the protest. “This can’t go on any further.”
‘What comes next?’
Melissa Cameron had an abortion in 2020 and a baby in 2021, yet she called the past few days of preparation for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest the craziest week of her life.
After a protest she helmed last week, which drew around 50 people, multiple attendees turned to Cameron and asked, “What comes next?”
In a frenzy, Cameron collected as many email addresses as she could and connected with Women’s March to officially join the “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement. She built a team of six other advocates to help organize the event and spread the word.
Cameron emphasized that abortion in Missouri is already inaccessible, even while Roe v. Wade stands.
“Roe v. Wade is nice in concept. But it’s not enough, and it’s never been enough,” Cameron said. “Laws across the country are targeting communities that already face systematic oppression. Roe is the floor — not the ceiling.”
‘No more bans, no more hate’
The rally started at the Daniel Boone City Building before the crowd walked through downtown, holding signs and chanting “no more bans, no more hate.”
Volunteers also wandered through with clipboards to register voters.
Demonstrators had a wide range of motivations for coming, but a common thread was fear. One protester, Rose Metro, was terrified for her daughter and felt lucky she was able to plan her own pregnancies.
“You need to speak up now, because it’s all going away,” Metro said.
For some, frustration motivated them to participate. Megan Clifford was infuriated by the leaked opinion and showed up to to express that.
“This is something every woman is going to have to worry about,” Clifford said.
For Cameron, the protest showed how much the community cared. She was overwhelmed with joy by just how many people showed up.
“It really shows how supportive our community is and what our community cares about,” Cameron said.
Abortion access
The local protest joined five other protests across Missouri, including ones in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Missouri is one of 13 states with a “trigger law” that says if Roe is overturned, Missouri will immediately ban all abortions, except in cases of “medical emergency.”
Missouri’s sole abortion clinic — a Planned Parenthood affiliate in St. Louis — would no longer be allowed to offer those services. No other facilities for abortion services would be able to open or operate in Missouri.
“There are so many people in Missouri who don’t have the privileges of access to transportation and funding,” Cameron said. “Some people can’t afford to travel to the clinic in St. Louis.”
Cameron’s story
Between caring for her 9-month-old and restlessly planning every detail for the protest, Cameron got around three hours of sleep each night leading up to Saturday. The morning of the protest, Cameron’s husband took care of the baby so she could sleep in. He had a cup of tea ready for her when she woke up.
“It’s an issue that means so much to me, to many people in our community and to people across the country,” Cameron said. “It feels like a massive responsibility, but I’m glad and honored to take it on.”
Midwest Access Coalition helped Cameron get the funds to travel to Illinois — about 5 miles from the Missouri border — to get an abortion in 2020. She said the abortion helped her become the mom she needed to be for the son she has now.
“It makes me emotional, because a lot of people think ‘Oh you have a baby, you can’t advocate for this,’” she said. “But people can have children and still advocate for this cause.”
When Cameron saw the leak, she cried, drank some tea, called her friend and cried some more before she felt immense anger.
“People should not have to fight for their health care rights,” she said. “If I can do anything to raise awareness and get our representatives listening, I wanted to jump in and do that.”