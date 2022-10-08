Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater.

The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis . Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you