Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater.
The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis . Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.
Around 100 people attended the rally, which went from 4 to 6 p.m. on the chilly but cloudless afternoon.
The rally was also a part of a nationwide protest effort. Women’s March, a women’s rights activist group, encouraged “Women’s Wave Day of Action” rallies throughout the country Saturday.
COMO for Choice has been organizing in and around Columbia in favor of abortion rights since May, which the Missourian has reported on previously. In May, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft decision was leaked, revealing the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion.
The leak prompted widespread protests, which continued when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.
“You can find the hope,” said COMO for Choice representative Amie Mette. “We are also dealing with a lot of very raw human emotions, especially anger. I think really, at this time, it’s been a good way for the community to come together and maybe feel energized, but also feel like they have a place to be vulnerable and a place to let those emotions out.”
The crowd was diverse, varying in age, race and gender, with many of them MU students. The mood was determined, with speakers asking the crowd to follow in chants and raise their hands to commit to knocking on doors for the upcoming election.
Joanne Fulton, an attendee at the rally, formerly served on the board of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and has been involved with the movement for abortion rights for decades.
“It feels good to be here,” Fulton said. “But it’s sad that we’re having to re-fight things that we fought for a long time ago.”
There was a table at the event dedicated to voter registration, which will end Wednesday. Another table was for The Center Project, a local nonprofit serving Columbia’s LGBTQ community.
“I’m encouraged that there are still people out there who care, and that it seems to be growing,” said Janet Davis, a member of The Center Project’s board of directors. “And that in this day and age we’re finally reaching a point where we’re not gonna be afraid to speak up.”
Bush was the rally’s headliner, but the majority of the speakers were local, including MU College Democrats president Karlee Seek, criminal justice activist December Harmon and multiple candidates for office.
Harmon spoke about her experience protesting for racial justice in Columbia, connecting the two issues and prompting cheers from the crowd. She encouraged attendees to email Roger Johnson, the new Boone County prosecutor, and call on him to not prosecute anyone for seeking or providing an abortion.
“We’re not going back,” Harmon said. “We’re not going back to 1865, when the slaves found out they were free. We’re not going back to 1969, Stonewall, where the fight for trans liberation began. And we’re not going back to 1973, Roe v. Wade.”