Members of The Peoples Defense group protested outside the Daniel Boone City Building and spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting Monday.
Roy Lovelady, president of the group, said today marked their 123 day of consecutive protesting. The Peoples Defense is a community-based group combatting racial injustice through direct action and policy change.
The group aims to require Columbia police to participate in deescalation training and ban chokeholds, according to Adam Scalin, who has been at every protest since the group began in May.
“These are all actual things we’re trying to work towards, rather than just being out here and saying Black Lives Matter,” Scalin said.
When he started attending the protests at the beginning of the summer, he said he was leading 2,000 people in marches through Columbia. Now, though the group has shrunk, a few participants have remained consistent.
The group has also been speaking at council meetings to encourage council members to enact policy change.
Sterling Brown, a member of The Peoples Defense, spoke Monday and commended the council on the steps they have taken to combat police brutality but said there is more they can do to fight police brutality.
Specifically, Brown advocated prohibiting Columbia police from using neck restraints or chokeholds.
This policy will be on the agenda for discussion at its Oct. 19 meeting, according to Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas.
Brown also spoke about a recent police incident in Columbia.
“There were some college students having a multiple person fight in the middle of the street. Police officers were detaining them and these kids were running down the streets in handcuffs. ... People were cheering them on from balconies above,” Brown said. “The reality is, if I’m a Black man and I’m running from the police with handcuffs on, I’m getting shot. And this young man? Cheers.”
The Peoples Defense updates its Facebook page regularly with its schedule.
“We’ll protest or march in First Ward, or we’ll pick up trash in the neighborhoods. We’ll march down by Business Loop,” Scalin said. “We decided that staying in one place really isn’t going to get our message across.”