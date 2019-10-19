A plan to extend the right turn lane from northbound Providence Road onto Broadway is up for discussion at Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The project, which also includes sidewalk work on the east side of Providence, is part of the expansion of Flat Branch Park and the planned Gateway Plaza. This includes a sculpture the Downtown Community Improvement District has commissioned to celebrate Columbia's upcoming bicentennial.
Construction on the turn lane and sidewalk is scheduled to begin in the spring and will cost about $130,000, according to a memo to the City Council.
The council also will decide whether to approve construction of a sidewalk on the east side of Sinclair Road, between Nifong Boulevard and Southampton Drive and near the new middle school being built. The estimated cost of the sidewalk is $269,000. Columbia Public Schools is willing to contribute up to $300,000 as long as the city buys land for a park that was authorized through a performance contract the council passed in July 2018.
The agenda also features:
- A request to annex and rezone about 18 acres at the southwest corner of Clark Lane and St. Charles Road. The area consists of two parcels owned by the Donna Jean Armstrong Unitrust. It is seeking mixed-use corridor zoning for about 15 acres and mixed-use neighborhood zoning for about 2½ acres.
- A memorandum of understanding with Jefferson City for assistance with the review of building permit requests in the wake of natural disasters. After a tornado hit Jefferson City in May, leaders from both cities began discussing how each could help the other deal with the onslaught of permit requests that come from people seeking to rebuild after natural disasters. The agreement is on the consent agenda, which means the council doesn't plan to discuss it.
- A new cost-sharing agreement with the Columbia Public School District for school resource officers, which is also on the consent agenda. The school district will cover 55% of the salaries and benefits for the four police officers who fill those roles. The total cost to the district for the one-year contract, which the Columbia School Board already has approved, will be $206,837.