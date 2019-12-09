A trial of a Columbia man connected to the shooting of a woman who was shot and killed in 2017 has been delayed for the 12th — and the judge says final — time.
Darold Dewayne Pruitt, 47, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the death of Shamya Nicole Brimmage.
Brimmage, 25, died on her birthday as a result of gun shot wounds from the March 21, 2017, shooting that took place on Madison Street. She was struck by shots fired from outside that went through the walls of her home.
A detective with the Columbia Police Department received a tip from a confidential informant after the shooting that Pruitt and Devontre Kennedy were connected with the shooting.
Both were arrested not long after law enforcement received the tip.
Officers found Kennedy inside a Chevrolet Avalanche that fit a description described to law enforcement by a 911 caller. Spent shell casings collected at the scene and on the outside of the vehicle were tested by a laboratory. The results confirmed that the casings had been fired by the same gun, according to the probable cause statement.
Kennedy pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault in relation to the shooting, according to online court documents.
Pruitt’s attorney, Sarah Jane Aplin, however, asked presiding Judge Jodie Asel for a continuance for the trial.
Asel told Aplin in court Monday that this would be the last continuance for the case, before reading aloud 11 court dates that were originally set for the trial.
The trial does not have a set date.
