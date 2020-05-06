The Missouri Department of Transportation has opened online public comment on the Little Cedar Creek Bridge replacement scheduled to begin in 2021.
Twenty feet wide and located on I-70 South Outer Road, the bridge goes over Little Cedar Creek in Boone County. This project will extend the box culvert under eastbound I-70 and remove the existing bridge that was built in 1961, according to a release from the department.
The replacement road will be one foot wider with two-foot shoulders to improve driver safety, the release said. Construction is planned to end by winter 2021. The I-70 Southeast Outer Road will be closed at the bridge for about three months, according to the release.
Along with the Little Cedar Creek Bridge, the Callaway County I-70 westbound bridge over Auxvasse Creek and the Boone County I-70 eastbound and westbound bridges over Perche Creek will be let for bids in February 2021, MoDOT said.
To find an alternative driving route during the closure or to give public comment, residents can go to modot.org/little-cedar-creek-bridge-replacement. Public comment can be made online through May 15.
The replacement project is a part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program that will repair or replace 250 bridges throughout the state, according to the release.