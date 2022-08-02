The Columbia City Council resumed hearing residents’ opinions about homeless individuals camping at Wabash Bus Station at its regular meeting Monday.
This came after the Downtown Community Improvement District, commonly known as The District, presented a letter to the council in July detailing the concerns of downtown business owners about the population of homeless residents in the area.
Multiple members of the public were heard throughout the meeting about homelessness in Columbia and the use of Wabash Bus Station as a shelter.
During public comment, local business owner Anna Meyer asked for the immediate closure of Wabash, echoing the concerns voiced by The District’s executive director Nickie Davis at the July 18 council meeting.
Meyer cited concerns of violence and drug use among unhoused residents. She asked the council to find a long-term solution to homelessness and claimed “by not taking definitive action, you are relying on the volunteers, the small business owners and their employees to compromise their safety.”
“Is it acceptable for me, a teapot in stature, to regularly put my body in between customers and threatening men? What will you do when my anger and physicality are not enough to keep my customers safe?,” she asked the council.
Melissa McGowan of Como Mobile Aid Collective also spoke on the issue, advocating for more accessible hygiene and storage spaces. She cited homeless individuals’ inability to take public transportation while having to carry everything they own, as well as the lack of options when it comes to bathrooms.
“I hate to stick the obvious, but if you don’t want people camping at Wabash, perhaps the only option shouldn’t be those port-a-potties at Wabash,” she said.
“I’ve watched people denied access to our buses because the bus driver won’t wait for them to pick up all of their things they own,” McGowan added.
She proposed a sanctioned encampment in which the homeless could live safely without fear of arrest.
No decision has been made yet surrounding the closure of the Wabash, which currently remains open as a shelter.
“I will say that I’ve heard a lot in the community about how we never really get to hear from the homeless people themselves,” resident Barbara Jefferson said.
John Trapp with AAAAChange is a contractor who has partnered with The District to aid homeless residents, including providing them with hotel vouchers. He sought a separate agreement with the city to provide “additional outreach and case management services” to assist those that need “access to additional services such as healthcare.”
“One of the things that I assume John’s gonna be able to do is put people in touch with resources,” said Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster. “I see this, I’m very encouraged by this.”
“I really see this as capacity-building ... There are immediate needs (not being met) here,” said Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala. “It’s a step forward.”
The council unanimously approved the contract, which will provide up to $25,000 annually to AAAAChange. The contract was approved through the end of the year, with potential for an extension.
Electric Utility Budget
Council members unanimously passed a bill to appropriate $22.5 million from city reserves into the fiscal year 2022 electric utility budget. Director of Utilities Dave Sorrell said increases in electrical expenses seen in recent months have put the city at a deficit.
City funds would help the city continue to afford electricity without raising fees for users until the end of the fiscal year in September.
With two months still remaining in the 2022 fiscal year, the city has already spent $61.6 million of the $64 million, Sorrell said. The ordinance passed Monday evening will help with FY 2022, but council members were eager to question Sorrell on coping with increased electricity expenses.
Sorrell presented data to the council that showed utility expenses were typically between $2 million and $4 million per month in recent years. The last two months, Sorrell said, the expenses were almost $12 million.
“We can’t sustain this or we will go bankrupt,” Sorell said to the council. “Our rates are not set up to cover the cost of energy that’s $130 or $140 per megawatt. Our rates are set in order to cover those $30 to $40 per megawatt from years ago. So, the city ends up having to pay any additional money our rates aren’t covering.”
Mayor Barbara Buffalo suggested the city consider a media campaign to help residents understand the importance of conserving energy.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters asked whether renewable energy might help optimize costs. Sorrell said renewable energy is something the department is working on, though nothing is ready to implement at the moment.
Sorrell said city staff would recommend a bill to initiate increasing utility rates to match the market at an upcoming meeting, since the data informing the current code is almost four years old.
Setting hearings: budget, property tax, McBaine
Council members also kickstarted the budget reviewing process, setting hearings and work sessions to hash out the details of the FY 2023 budget.
The hearings — set for Aug. 15, Sept. 6 and Sept. 19. — will allow several opportunities for public input. The council will also hold a budget work session Aug. 13. After the work session and public hearings, the council will make any final adjustments prior to the passage of the budget on Sept. 19.
Additionally, the council agreed to set public hearings for the 2022 property tax and proposed renovations to the McBaine Water Treatment Plant.
Property taxes set by the council comprise approximately 8.5% of the total general fund revenue, which is roughly $9.5 million dollars. The rate calculated for 2021 was $0.40 per $100 assessed valuation. This rate has not changed for 2022, per the certification by the Office of Missouri State Auditor.
The council set a hearing for Aug. 15 to review plans to upgrade the McBaine Water Treatment plant. The plant was built in 1970, and though it saw some upgrades in 1994 and 2007, some of the equipment in the facility is nearing the end of its useful life and must be replaced, according to a supplemental pamphlet from BeHeardCoMo.
For future consideration
At the start of the meeting, council members pushed off an ordinance to purchase Fusus, a real-time surveillance system software, to a future meeting. The software allows police to access any linked camera asset in real time and to review video footage.
Skala and First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said they wanted more information on how the platform would work to prevent crime without racially profiling people.
”This is one of those trust issues with our residents,” Fowler said.
Every council member, except Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer, voted to remove the ordinance from the agenda for future follow up in a work session that would include Police Chief Geoff Jones, who was not at the meeting.
In other actions
Toward the close of the meeting, council members expressed a desire to informally appoint Foster as a point person for connecting the council to the network of groups in Columbia working to find solutions to homelessness.
"I'm grateful that this concern is rising in the public's awareness and in the council's awareness," Foster said, adding that he would commit himself to doing everything he could.
Fowler asked staff to create a report on utility late fees to be brought before council within the coming month. She also signaled support for lifting late fees on utility payments for all residential customers.
“We have a software system that’s forcing people to be subjected to a late fee because their income arrives a couple of days later than when their bills do,” Fowler said.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, formerly the chair of the city's Human Rights Commission, said Fowler's request was similar to a previous request from the commission to end disconnects, which she was in favor of exploring.
Fowler also asked her colleagues to watch the Citizens Police Review Board meetings to learn more about the issues facing the board's success.