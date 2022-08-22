The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization is looking for public input surrounding an updated Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) unfunded needs list. Needs that are submitted to MoDOT will be prioritized and placed on the Statewide High-Priority Unfunded Needs list. 

The MoDOT list currently identifies $5.5 billion for different kinds of transportation, along with additional road and bridge needs.  

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you