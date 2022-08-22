The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization is looking for public input surrounding an updated Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) unfunded needs list. Needs that are submitted to MoDOT will be prioritized and placed on the Statewide High-Priority Unfunded Needs list.
The MoDOT list currently identifies $5.5 billion for different kinds of transportation, along with additional road and bridge needs.
In-person and virtual workshops surrounding the unfunded needs list will be held Tuesday. Individuals are encouraged to attend a public meeting Thursday or submit feedback with a survey if they are unable to attend the workshops.
- Virtual Workshop - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
- In-Person Workshop - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- 701 E. Broadway, Daniel Boone City Building, Conference Room 1A
- Public Meeting - 2:30 p.m. Thursday
- 701 E. Broadway, City Building, Council Chambers