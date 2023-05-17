”It’s quite frankly embarrassing to drive down I-70,” Tim Rost, owner of Rost Landscaping, said.
Rost attended the public meeting on Wednesday night held at The Walton Building that focused on landscape designs for the new interchange at I-70/U.S. 63. The Missouri Department of Transportation has met with the public before to discuss how they can improve safety and accommodate current and future traffic volumes for this interchange.
This meeting gave the public an opportunity to share their opinions on the types of brick pavings, trees, light fixtures and other decorative designs at the interchange.
A couple dozen people were in attendance, including members from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, MoDOT, two consultants from the Lochmueller Group and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. Rost said he attended the meeting because he wanted to ensure there was a cohesive group effort on maintaining the landscape of the new interchange.
The Lochmueller Group provided comparison plans for what the interchange would look like if it followed MoDOT standards, versus what the interchange would look like with enhancements. The interchange with MoDOT standards would have rocks with spotty patches of grass. The interchange with enhancements would have native plants, large dish planters and brick pavement.
“This is our chance to be that gateway to the city,” Laurel Harrington, project manager and senior landscape architect from Lochmueller Group, said.
Buffaloe said the funding for these enhancements requires money from elsewhere. She said money could be provided by the city, county or private institutions.
“A community that invests in what they add on around their overpasses is more welcoming and kind of makes you want to get off at that exit,” Buffaloe said.
Elke Boyd, chair of the Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission, talked to consultants from Lochmueller Group and MoDOT about how the changes could provide a safer area for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Matt McCormick, Columbia Chamber of Commerce president, said he believed the meeting provided good public feedback.
“Our goal is to take a plan to the City Council in June,” McCormick said.
Zach Osman from MoDOT fielded questions from the public about how the new interchange will deal with the flow of traffic.
He said that feedback from the public helps prioritize problems that will need to be solved when MoDOT meets with contractors this fall.
Construction on the I-70/U.S. 63 interchange is not expected to start until 2025.