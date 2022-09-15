A meet-and-greet where members of the public were able to ask questions of the three candidates for the director of the Columbia Public Works Department was held Thursday.
A news release from Sept. 8 announced the three finalists chosen as candidates to fill the director position were Eric H. Stevens, Martin Gugel and Shane Creech.
The position includes managing the design, construction, operation and maintenance of Columbia’s streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, and additionally public transit.
The chosen candidate is to replace Dave Nichols, who retired in October 2021, and each candidate has significant experience in civil engineering. City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said the decision will likely be made by Oct. 1.
The meet-and-greet was set up to give members of the public the opportunity to speak with the candidates and leave their thoughts in a comments box. Seewood plans to use the same format for filling other public-facing positions in the city.
Shane Creech
Creech has amassed more than 22 years of experience in civil engineering, beginning with his work at a consulting firm in Kansas City to then working as an engineer for the city of Overland Park, Kansas. He then became the manager of design and construction at Boone County Public Works, where he has been for more than 14 years, according to the City of Columbia news release.
Having worked for the city for many years, Creech said he has a good understanding of what the community and the Public Works Department needs.
“I’m aware of where we need more funding, where we maybe need more staff in a particular location or how we can do better,” Creech said.
Creech also hopes to put an emphasis on communication and education for the public on what Public Works does and why.
“We need to do a better job educating the public,” Creech said, “whether that’s kids in elementary school, little kids we see when we were doing a road project, hand them a sticker, they’re always interested in the big machine. But also just the general public about why we’re doing a project, what’s going on, and we need somebody with more of an education background to help us bridge that gap.”
Eric H. Stevens
According to the news release, Stevens has more than 25 years of experience in public works, previously working as a private-sector consulting engineer as well as a mid-level manager in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“It’s a great opportunity to really provide leadership and to help Columbia get to the next level,” Stevens said. “Right now, Columbia has a great community with lots of opportunity, lots of potential, and I’m really that candidate that has a depth and breadth of experience.”
Stevens has a background in civil environmental engineering and a juris doctorate degree, which he said has helped him expand his perspectives.
If given the position, Stevens said he hopes to develop strong relationships with key stakeholders in the community as well as the public.
Martin Gugel
For the past seven years, Gugel has been the assistant director of public works in Springfield, along with 25 years previously spent working for the state and private consultants. He has gained experience in the sort of planning, organizing and directing of project development in public works, according to the news release.
Gugel has visited Columbia many times and said he always observes the change and growth of the community.
“Looking at the city’s strategic plan, their comprehensive plan, everything that Columbia is trying to do or has done and trying to improve upon was just exciting,” Gugel said. “It’s a growing community, a lot of good things going on, and I think it would be exciting to be part of that.”
Gugel hopes to use the experience he has gained outside of Columbia to act as an “outside set of eyes” to evaluate and find ways to improve things in the city.
“There’s an opportunity to take my experience and apply it to a great place like Columbia,” Gugel said.