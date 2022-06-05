A public hearing to consider improvements for the interchange at U.S. Route 63, Grindstone Parkway and New Haven Road, will be held Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will give residents, business owners and travelers the opportunity to comment on and learn about upcoming improvements at the open house-style meeting on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at New Haven Elementary School, according to a news release from MoDOT.
Multiple improvements are being considered for the interchange, including expanding traffic capacity, increased safety measures and better accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists. Possible changes include the removal of the commuter lot located on the southeast corner of the interchange, according to the release.
Written and recorded statements are allowed to be submitted at the hearing. Statements can also be submitted online via the project web page. All comments must be received by June 19.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 and to be completed by spring 2025, as stated by the news release.