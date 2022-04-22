The first public engagement event for homeless services planning will take place Thursday evening at Broadway Christian Church.
The groups planning the project will seek input on potential locations for an emergency shelter and other facilities. The efforts will be one of Columbia's first uses of $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said organizers hope to hear feedback on the size and capacity of facilities, location possibilities and ideas for funding long-term operations.
Cole said when people voice their anxieties about building a homeless shelter in their neighborhood, the community can move forward with solutions.
"(The) more people talk about concerns, the more chance those concerns might become smaller," he said.
The coalition planning the services includes:
- The Columbia Housing Authority
- Turning Point
- Room at the Inn
- Loaves and Fishes
- Love Columbia
- Voluntary Action Center.
The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 2601 W. Broadway.