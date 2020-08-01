Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting for Again Street Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the park.
The meeting will discuss planned improvements for the park at 1200 Again St., including renovations to the baseball field, asphalt overlay on the basketball court, playground replacement and other miscellaneous changes, according to a news release.
Park staff will be present at the meeting to discuss future plans and hear comments from the public. Social distancing measures will be encouraged during the meeting.
An online survey will be available from Aug. 1-14 for those that are unable to attend the meeting in person.