The Missouri Department of Conservation has made a 25-year draft area management plan for the Davisdale Conservation Area in Howard County and is seeking public input.
The department is updating conservation area management plans across the state and is seeking public input on the importance of those areas to Missourians, according to a Thursday news release.
These plans focus on "natural resource management and public use on conservation areas," the release says.
The plan for Davisdale includes managing the white-tailed deer population, improving the reliability of future dove hunting rules by doing research with banded birds and other conservation and improvement objectives.
"Statewide, MDC conservation areas cover almost one million public acres for the purpose of restoring and conserving forest, fish and wildlife resources, and for providing opportunities for all citizens to use, enjoy and learn about these resources," the release said. "Most Missourians are within a 30-minute drive of an MDC conservation area."
The Davisdale Conversation Area spans 2,701 acres and includes 800 acres of river hills woodland interspersed with old fields. The area offers opportunities for hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking and bird watching, the release said.
The plan is available to public to review until Aug. 31.