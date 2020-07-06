Those who want to learn or share opinions about city plans for the first phase of the Perche Creek Trail can attend a drop-in meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jay Dix Station shelter, 3725 S. Scott Blvd.
The project includes planning and construction of a multiuse, concrete trail that will be a little more than a mile long and connect the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail to Gillespie Bridge Road, according to a city news release. Plans for the trail show much of it running along the west bank of the creek.
The proposed trail would also complete a section of the planned 30-mile trail loop around the city.
Park staff will attend the meeting to answer questions and gather feedback about the trail alignment and construction of a bridge over Perche Creek. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
An online survey is also available through July 15 on the city's website.
Parks sales tax will pay for at least part of the $1.2 million project, and the city plans to apply for a $250,000 grant from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 573-874-7460.