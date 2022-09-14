 Skip to main content
Public input sought on updated Parks and Rec master plan

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input to update its neighborhood parks and trails plans, which signal progress in creating a 30-mile trail loop around the city and acquiring new park property.

The last time the department updated its master plan was 2013. Normally, Parks and Rec updates the plan in its entirety every 10 years, but the department is only updating its parks and trails plans at this time.

Emma King, 7, swings

Emma King, 7, swings at a playground Monday at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. Coming to the park during King’s sister’s dance classes is an opportunity for one-on-one time with her mom.
Haseeb Katri and a friend peer down

Haseeb Katri and a friend peer down at Hinkson Creek on Monday at Capen Park in Columbia. Katri said he lives nearby, so he stops by Capen Park often. “They’re really good about whenever it’s really muddy or gross,” Katri said. “It’s already covered, so I don’t slip when I run.”
Ananta Khanal, left, and Indira Khanal walk

Ananta Khanal, left, and Indira Khanal walk around Bethel Lake on Monday at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. Ananta said he likes the park because it’s family-friendly, clean and safe.
People push children

People push children on a swingset Monday at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. Columbia Parks and Recreation maintains over 3,500 acres of parkland throughout the city.
  City/county government reporter, Fall 2022.

  Local government and neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022.

  Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters.

