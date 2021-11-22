Community members are invited to sign their names on the last beam of the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal before it is placed in the construction project on Dec. 2.
The beam signing will take place at 1:30 p.m. followed by the topping-off ceremony at 2 p.m. at the airport.
Those who attend can add their signatures to the beam and forever be part of the COU terminal, according to a press release from the city.
"This event will be an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the highly anticipated improvements at COU, and we invite everyone to take part," Columbia City Manager John Glascock stated in the press release.
Guests who attend are asked to look for parking and shuttle signs.
The beam-signing ceremony was originally scheduled for Oct. 29 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The new terminal at COU will be completed by the summer of 2022.