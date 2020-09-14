Ever want to have a hand in helping design a neighborhood park? You'll have your chance Wednesday.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to discuss the development of a park on approximately 44 acres in The Vineyards that the city acquired in 2016.
The parkland has remained undeveloped ever since. As it stands, the property is mostly covered with trees. There are a few walkable clearings and a large pond.
The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on Dumas Drive, between Stone Mountain Parkway and Spring Mountain Drive.
The first phase of park development is set to begin in 2021 and will be funded by parks sales tax. The project is intended to fulfill a need recognized in the 2013 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
The city bought 24.8 acres of the property from Vineyards Columbia, LLC, for $33,728. Property Development Inc. donated another 18 acres. Just this year, THD-REB Properties donated an acre.