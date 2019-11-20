Strawn Park is home to Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course, the number one disc golf course in Missouri and the second ranked course in the world. But Columbia’s Parks and Recreation department has proposed plans to make the park even better.
Potential improvement plans for Strawn Park were presented to the public at a Wednesday meeting outlining the second phase of a multi-phase improvement process.
The meeting in the Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St. attracted around a few dozen residents. Senior parks planners Matt Boehner and Mike Snyder shared information about phase two of the plan, which would add new amenities to the park.
The project is estimated to cost about $200,000 and will be funded through the parks sales tax. If approved by Columbia City Council, construction is estimated to begin sometime in the spring when the weather allows it, Boehner said.
A majority of the park is built near the Missouri River, which complicated the build.
“It’s in a flood plain, so it’s a very difficult place to get any work done when the weather’s not cooperating,” Boehner said.
The park’s disc golf course has held the Mid American Open tournament in the past, and the proposed improvements will help tackle the crowds that these tournaments bring in.
An additional 26 parking spaces would be added to the park on top of the current 17 spots and the two spaces that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The existing parking lot often gets filled up and you have to go park in the field, so having that extra parking will be good,” said Dylan Hackman, who frequently visits the course.
Additionally, a permanent restroom and ADA walkways are proposed to be added near the entrance of the park.
“The bathroom is going to be an improvement for the events out there,” said Adam Morrison, vice president of the Columbia Disc Golf Club. “For all the disc golf events, they have to have port-a-potties brought in, so having a permanent bathroom is going to be a big help.”
Morrison has been playing disc golf for the past 21 years. He helped to run the Mid America Open at the course, and said that these improvements will be very helpful.
“It would be really cool if they could extend power to the existing shelter and maybe even over to the path where the sign is, as well,” Morrison said.
The plan would also move the practice basket for the course from the lower leveled spot near the parking lot its currently located at, to a more elevated spot on the opposite end of the parking lot.
“Currently, the practice basket is in a pretty wet spot that stays wet,” Boehner said. “The new spot will drain a lot better.”
This plan will be presented Thursday night at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. The hope is to have it presented to City Council before the end of the year, Boehner said.