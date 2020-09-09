The city of Columbia Public Works Department will be asking for public feedback on the construction of an audible pedestrian signal at the intersection of Route 763 (Range Line) and Smiley Lane.

According to a news release Wednesday, there will be an online interested parties meeting beginning Monday and ending Sept. 25. During this timeframe, citizens can go to the public works staff with their questions, concerns and comments.

The reconstruction, slated to start this winter, will be done to the two sidewalk ramps on the northeast and southeast corners of the intersection. The city is completing this construction in order to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

According to the release, the project will cost an estimated $83,000, which will be paid for using funds from the 2015 Capital Improvement Program sales tax.

For more information, call the city’s number at 874-2489, or send an email to pubw@CoMo.gov.

  • Education reporter, Fall 2020 Studying magazine editing Reach me at eeovrp@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

