Dave Nichols, the city’s Public Works director for the past six years, announced Wednesday that he would retire Oct. 14.
Nichols has overseen the department that handles the city’s street and sidewalk construction and maintenance, snow removal, public transit, Columbia Regional Airport and fleet operations.
He began his career with the city in 2005, rising through the ranks from chief engineer to manager of engineering and inspections and assistant director of Public Works. He became director in 2015.
Born and raised in Columbia, he attended Rock Bridge High School and graduated from MU in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is licensed by the state as a professional engineer.
In a 2016 profile published in the Columbia Missourian, Nichols said he grew up around hard-working parents who taught him the value of a strong work ethic. He started working at 14, feeding cattle and doing various other jobs around the city.
He said became intrigued with engineering after he shadowed a set of bridge inspectors during a high school job fair.
“That particular day was something that just sparked me,” he told the reporter. “From that point on, I geared my curriculum in high school to get me ready for engineering in college.”
After graduating from MU, he worked at a construction company before joining the Missouri Department of Transportation. After working for MoDOT for five years, he became project manager for University Hospital facilities management for another five years and then moved to the Boone County Public Works Department where he worked for seven years.
He spent one year in private industry doing local consulting work before joining the Columbia Public Works Department.
At the time, he said, “Without those experiences that I had sought and got, I would not be director of the Public Works Department. Being the director is the ultimate position ... I have no desire to do anything else until I retire.”