The Columbia Public Works department is holding online meetings for citizens' comments about a project to reduce speeds on Holly Avenue from Parker Street to Oakland Gravel Road.
The traffic calming project is planned to include four speed humps along Holly Avenue, according to a Tuesday news release. The project's investment is estimated at $25,000, and it's paid for by annual traffic calming funds.
Online comments are open from Oct. 5 to Oct. 16, during which citizens can review preliminary plans, contact staff with questions, and complete comment forms. Preliminary designs were drafted from feedback from an interesting parties meeting Oct. 10, 2019.
Staff at the department can be contacted through the city's number 874-2489 or via email at pubw@como.gov.
The comment form can be submitted via email or mailed to the City of Columbia Public Works department, 701 E. Broadway. Please include "Holly Avenue traffic calming” in the subject line.