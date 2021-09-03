The Unbound Book Festival announced Friday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen will be the keynote speaker for the April 2022 festival weekend.
Alex George, executive director of Unbound Book Festival, said the festival "hit the jackpot" in welcoming Nguyen.
Nguyen won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2016 for his novel "The Sympathizer." The historical thriller is about a North Vietnamese spy infiltrating the South Vietnamese army shortly after the end of the Vietnam War.
Nguyen's latest work is the novel's sequel, "The Committed," and his oeuvre also includes a collection of short stories titled "The Refugees" and a children's book that he wrote alongside his son.
Patrick Rosal, poet and former guest at the festival in 2016, will interview Nguyen.
"We're just going to put them in a room together and have 1,200 people eavesdrop on their conversation," George said. "It's going to be absolutely extraordinary."
The annual Unbound Book Festival will turn a new page as it returns as an in-person event in Columbia from April 21 to April 24, 2022.
Due to the pandemic, the 2021 festival took place virtually over the course of several months, with archived footage available to stream after the events. The 2020 festival was canceled except for three webinars.
The festival provides a stage for prominent authors to discuss their work with readers. As a new addition, April 24 will be dedicated to events specifically for aspiring writers, expanding on the festival's opportunities for authors of all kinds.
Nguyen will take the stage of the Missouri Theatre on April 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., and tickets to the event are free. Unbound Book Festival recommends subscribing to their newsletter on their website for more information, as tickets typically sell out quickly.