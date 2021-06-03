Columbia residents now have a chance to help people suffering cardiac arrest near them through the free-to-download app PulsePoint, according to an MU Health Care news release.
The app, which was announced Thursday, is part of a collaborative effort by MU Health Care, Boone County Joint Communications, Boone Health ambulance service, the Boone County Fire Protection District and the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District to improve the survival rate of people who experience cardiac arrest.
To get involved, people can download the app, follow Boone County Joint Communications and turn the “Nearby CPR-needed” alerts on. Users will then be notified when a cardiac arrest incident is happening near them. If an app user is CPR-certified, then they can provide assistance. Bystanders using the app will also receive a notification with the location of the nearest automated external defibrillator, according to the news release.
The app was created by the PulsePoint Foundation, a nonprofit that works with public safety agencies to build applications that help with communication between public safety personnel and local citizens, according to the news release.
“We’re trying to get CPR-trained citizens to be alerted of CPR cardiac arrest events that may be nearby them, so they can respond and start CPR,” said Joe Piper, Boone County Joint Communications deputy director, at a Thursday media event.
There is an approximate 5% to 7% out-of-hospital survival rate for cardiac arrest incidents in Boone County, said Joshua Stilley, chief of MU Health Care’s Division of Emergency Services, at the media event.
“Just getting more people to do hands-only CPR will have a big impact on out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates,” Stilley said. “This app is one way we think we could do that.”
The app provides a brief introduction to users of how to do CPR and use an AED. Users can also sign up for alerts from the Columbia Fire Department through the app. The app will then notify them when there is a fire dispatch near them.
“There’s value in the app that’s also making the community aware of fire and medical emergencies,” Piper said.
People interested in becoming CPR-certified can sign up for group CPR training through MU Health Care's Save MO Hearts program. They can also take the official training course through the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.
For those who are not CPR-certified, there are other ways to contribute. There is another app, PulsePoint AED, that was created by the same foundation. This app allows people to report the location of AEDs existing in the community, and these reports help to complete the AED registry system. This app has been around for multiple years, Piper said.
“That’s helping too,” said Piper, “Help us help the community, and we’re helping one another.”