Puppy play date: Third annual rescue reunion held at Logboat

Brad Young pets Harvey

Brad Young pets his former foster dog Harley on Sunday at the Second Chance Rescue Reunion at Logboat Brewing Company in Columbia. The Second Chance Rescue Reunion brings together former foster parents and the dogs they helped get adopted.

On Sunday afternoon, wagging tails and happy faces filled the lawn of Logboat Brewing Co. during the third annual Second Chance Reunion for pups.

Over 20 dogs played together, saw old foster friends and shared treats.

Second Chance, mid-Missouri's largest animal rescue group, has teamed up with the brewing company for three years to hold the reunion.

Gayla Garrett, dog lover and foster parent, proudly wore her "dogs make me happy" shirt in honor of the occasion.

Garrett had fostered a litter of five puppies for Second Chance and became especially close with one of them, Mocha. 

The dog was adopted in November 2020 by a Pilot Grove couple, Scott and Sandra Reynolds.

"This is her mom and dad," Garrett said, pointing at the couple. "They brought her to the reunion, so I get to see her again."

Giulia Hall, executive director of Second Chance, initially organized the event.

"I knew Logboat was very dog-friendly," Hall said. "I asked, and they were all for it."

Founded in 1985, Second Chance helps more than 700 rescue dogs and cats find their forever homes each year, according to the organization's website. 

Second Chance has been holding the Rescue Reunion at Logboat since 2018. Because of the pandemic, it was unable to hold the pup fest in 2020, and virtual events were held instead. 

"We did a lot of virtual adoption events," Hall said, noting they would use Facebook so foster families could share videos and photos of the animals.

"We had a huge increase in foster homes and a huge increase in adoptions," Hall said. "We almost couldn't get dogs in fast enough."

She noted that fostering was a great way for Second Chance supporters to help with minimal human contact.

Second Chance has about 150 volunteers who help at its Boonville location and in foster homes.

This year alone, the organization is on track to help in the rescue of more than 1,000 cats and dogs, Hall noted.

The group wants to hold more events to help even more cats and dogs find their forever homes.

"Fosters really love to see dogs and cats that have been adopted," Hall said. "Our volunteers and our customers love getting to see everybody come back."

Along with bringing former rescue dogs and foster parents together for a playful visit, the afternoon also featured current Second Chance foster dogs and vendors for pet lovers. 

Pedigree Pawdicure, a dog nail trimming company, was offering a free trim for anyone who could guess the number of dog treats in a jar.

Luci Branyan, owner of The Big Dog Design, was selling handmade collars at the reunion. 

"This is my second time doing this event," Branyan said. "It's always a fun time to be able to see dogs and happy people."

Devyn Rieves watches while Emily and Megan Acock pet her dog Kelce

Devyn Rieves, left, watches while Emily and Megan Acock pet her dog Kelce on Sunday at the Second Chance Rescue Reunion event at Logboat in Columbia. Kelce is a border collie and lab mix.
Samuri creates a painting

Samuri creates a painting Sunday at Logboat Brewing Company in Columbia. Samuri created their painting by licking peanut butter off a bag, moving around the paint inside.
Brie Boessen trims Rosie's nails while Tyler Rod comforts here

Brie Boessen left, trims Rosie the English pointer's nails while her owner Tyler Rod comforts her. Boessen owns The Pawsitive Pawdicure, a mobile nail trimming service.
Dog collars sit on display

Dog collars sit on display at the third annual Second Chance Rescue Reunion on Sunday at Logboat in Columbia. The event featured several vendors of pet-related goods and services.
Cholula follows Amanda Willmeth around

Cholula, a Second Chance foster dog, follows Second Chance volunteer Amanda Willmeth around the Logboat lawn Sunday in Columbia. "If the right person came, she could go home today," Willmeth said. 

