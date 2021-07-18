Puppy playdate: third annual Rescue Reunion held at Logboat

On Sunday afternoon, waging tails and happy faces filled the lawn of Logboat Brewing Co. during the third annual Second Chance Reunion for pups.
Over 20 dogs got to play together, see old foster friends and share treats.
Second Chance, mid-Missouri's largest animal rescue group, has teamed up with the brewing company for three years to hold the reunion.
Gayla Garrett, dog lover and foster parent, proudly wore her "dogs make me happy" shirt in honor of the occasion.
Garrett previously fostered a litter of five puppies for Second Chance and became especially close with one of the puppies, Mocha.
Mocha was adopted in November 2020 by a Pilot Grove couple, Scott and Sandra Reynolds.
"This is her mom and dad," Garrett said, pointing at the couple. "They brought her to the reunion, so I get to see her again."
Giulia Hall, executive director of Second Chance, initially organized the event.
"I knew Logboat was very dog friendly," Hall said. "I asked, and they were all for it."
Founded in 1985, Second Chance helps over 700 rescue dogs and cats find their forever homes each year, according to the organizations website.
Second Chance has been holding the Rescue Reunion at Logboat since 2018. Due to the pandemic, it was unable to hold the pup fest in 2020, and so it held many virtual events instead.
"We did a lot of virtual adoption events," Hall said, noting they would use Facebook so foster families could share videos and photos of the animals.
"We had a huge increase in foster homes, and a huge increase in adoptions," Hall said. "We almost couldn't get dogs in fast enough."
She noted that fostering was a great way for Second Chance supporters to help with minimal human contact.
Second Chance has around 150 volunteers that help at its Boonville location and in foster homes.
This year alone, the organization is on track to help over 1000 cats and dogs get rescued, Hall noted.
The group is looking forward to holding more events and helping more cats and dogs find their forever home.
"Fosters really love to see their dogs and cats that have been adopted," Hall said. "Our volunteers and our customers love getting to see everybody come back."
Along with bringing former rescue dogs and their foster parents together for a playful visit, the afternoon also featured current Second Chance foster dogs and vendors for pet lovers to enjoy.
Pedigree Pawdicure, a dog nail trimming company, was offering a free trim for any attendee that could guess the number of dog treats in a jar.
Luci Branyan, owner of The Big Dog Design, was selling handmade collars at the reunion.
"This is my second time doing this event," Branyan said. "It's always a fun time to be able to see dogs and happy people."
Branyan is no longer able to have pets due to allergies but enjoys working with Second Chance to stay close to animals.
"This is my best way to see the furry friends," she said.