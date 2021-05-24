The price of lumber is at an all-time high and is expected to keep climbing.
Since January, lumber prices have risen more than 80% to more than $1,600 per 1,000 board feet, according to Markets Insider.
Since April 2020, when the pandemic took hold, lumber prices have soared more than 300% in the United States, the National Association of Home Builders reports.
The lumber supply has not been able to meet the large demand from consumers. This has been slowly occurring over the past few years but it spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cruz Chavez, the owner of Cruz Custom Construction and Sawdust Studios in Columbia, has seen the rise of prices from both the perspective of someone in the construction industry and as a homeowner — he’s in the middle of building his own house.
Two months ago, he paid $28 for a piece of plywood. The same plywood now is $42. “It seemed like it was going up a dollar a week, and now, it might be a little faster every week,” Chavez said.
In his community workshop, Sawdust Studios, Chavez teaches woodworking classes where students make small, do-it-yourself projects. Originally, they used cheap pinewood. Now, that would cost as much as using expensive hardwoods.
A number of factors affected the price of lumber long before this year. For starters, pine beetles have been destroying forests, according to an article in Missouri Business Alert.
To avoid losing product, lumber producers cut down as much as they could and sold it. Then in 2017, significant increases in tariffs were imposed on lumber shipments from Canada, where much of the lumber for American construction comes from.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit initially, sawmills halted work as demand slowed down for lumber and people were adjusting to the new normal. Then, as the pandemic progressed, vacation plans turned into home improvement projects. The demand for lumber has been growing ever since.
“Lumber hasn't been able to catch up,” said Matt Pigg of Pigg Construction. As more and more people seek to build, Pigg worries that prices will continue to rise instead of dropping back down to normal.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the cost of lumber has increased the average price of a newly built home by more than $36,000.
Chris Martin, president of Columbia’s Board of Realtors, said this price change could also be due to high demand in the housing market overall due to historically low interest rates.
“It [is] a little difficult to try and pinpoint the exact effect of material cost going up on prices versus just the amount of demand for homes increasing prices,” Martin said. “Both of them impact it.”
While many builders are trying to absorb as much of the cost as possible, some of the cost has to be passed along to the consumer, Martin said.
Renee Scheidt-Hahn, who lives in Columbia, has postponed building her new house due to the cost of lumber. She and her partner have been planning their new home for two years, and the original plans were just under their budget.
When the cost of lumber increased, they received a second estimate that came in at a minimum of $30,000 more than the initial estimate.
“We’re just saving as much as we can and hoping and praying that the prices go down,” Scheidt-Hahn said.
Homebuyers and construction workers are not the only ones hurt by the steep increase in lumber prices. As summer approaches, people are getting outside to start seasonal projects. Chavez said decks are the type of projects he has postponed as customers wait for the price of lumber to drop.
“It's like the most expensive thing in the world,” he said. “It's become a meme. Even if you are not in construction, you know about it."