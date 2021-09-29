How does a community support local journalism?
Local newspapers have been the backbone of communities for decades. Sharing stories of a high-school football victory or voicing concerns from the public, local news is the beating heart of many American towns.
But, as traditional sources of revenue from advertising and subscriptions continue to dwindle, many local newspapers have been forced to close their doors permanently.
In an effort to keep their papers alive, some publications have joined forces and formed nonprofit organizations that fundraise to continue the circulation of independent local reporting.
This was one of many topics discussed at Ragtag Cinema on Tuesday night, at a Q&A following a special screening of “Storm Lake.” The documentary chronicles the tests and trials of the family-founded and run newspaper “The Storm Lake Times”.
During the Q&A, Tom Cullen, reporter and associate editor at the newspaper, told the Missourian how the founding of the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has helped their paper. (The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.)
How did the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation form and what have been some of the outcomes?
The concept was conceived by the owner of the “Carroll Times Herald” whose family has been in newspaper ownership for many generations. Their newspaper was considered the healthiest in the state in community newspapers as far as advertising revenue.
They were very, very profitable. By comparison to us, hideously profitable, but all that went away very recently. It went away with automakers, it went away with grocers and then the coronavirus pandemic did the trifecta. The owner of this paper, it really tore him up, and it was very difficult for me to see personally because it was only a preface of what could happen to the industry.
The nonprofit was founded in 2020 to support community journalism and accurate local news, according to the foundation’s website.
We’ve been doing very well by our standards. Fundraising to the foundation has started to trickle in since news of the documentary.
We hope our friends will step up and support the foundation and independent journalism. That is the unifying principle behind it, that it supports locally owned independent journalism. We are not chains, the decisions are all made locally and we are not answerable to stockholders and shareholders.
Will local publications ever be able to solely rely on the traditional business model of journalism again?
For newspapers that can demonstrate that they can be relevant to their communities and that journalism makes them happy, they will survive. For the ones that have no connection to their communities, especially those that are chains and don’t produce hard-hitting work, they will only continue to contract.
The traditional business model of journalism relies on revenue from advertisements and subscriptions, many of which are lacking in the age of online news circulation.
Should other local newspapers consider adapting a collaborative fundraising model like the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation has?
“Heck yeah,” Cullen said.
In the business we don’t do a good enough job promoting and showcasing our work in front of people who can parlay it. What came of it was a surprise to all of us, and if we would have had the notion that our work was worth support, that it was worth more than just a dollar at the newsstand, maybe we would have done something else.
Work like that happens every day and I think people will be surprised at who will come forward and sustain it.