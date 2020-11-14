A public hearing about the 2020 Columbia Water and Light Renewable Energy Report is one of the major items on the agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting.
This Renewable Energy Report dates back to 2004 when Columbia residents approved a renewable energy ordinance mandating Columbia Water and Light shift to purchasing an increasing percentage of its energy from renewable sources. There were several increasing landmarks to reach, starting at 2% by 2008 and ending at 30% by 2029. The current goal to reach is 25% by 2023.
However, since passing the 15% threshold required for 2018, there has been a notable decrease in growth. Only 15.87% of Columbia’s 2019 electric portfolio was from renewable sources, according to the report that will be the subject of Monday’s public hearing.
In its staff report to the council, the Climate and Energy Commission noted this issue of slowed growth and indicated multiple areas where it felt there was room for improvement. Its recommendations include:
- Providing clearer, more detailed documentation on Columbia Water and Light’s plan to reach the 25% goal and its costs.
- Revisiting the need for the 3% cap on how much the switch to renewable energy could raise rates since the Columbia Climate Action and Adaptation Plan advocates for removing it.
Incorporating elements of the plan that was adopted by the City Council in 2019, most notably its stated goal of achieving 100% renewable energy for electricity by 2035.
- Abandoning any potential renewable energy projects that would use wood or wood waste due to their high short-term emissions cost.
A separate report by the Water and Light Advisory Board also recommended the ordinance be reviewed with the goals adopted by the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan in mind.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council will hear the first reading of the land lease for the Gateway Plaza.
The plaza, first approved in 2017, will be located at the southeast corner of Providence and Broadway and will be built ahead of the city’s 2021 bicentennial celebration.
According to a staff memo, the lease will last five years, and the Downtown Community Improvement District of Columbia will be responsible for the construction of the plaza.