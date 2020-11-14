Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. Low near 40F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. Low near 40F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.