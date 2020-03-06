Columbia Police aren't sure how Curtis Haas died during a shootout with police Thursday night.
At a briefing Friday morning, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones reviewed a timeline of the incident that ended with Haas being found dead.
Officers arrived at a house near the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road to make a probable cause arrest of Haas for first-degree child molestation around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
Haas, who was attempting to leave the house in a vehicle, fled back into the house when officers arrived. He pointed a handgun at an officer and barricaded himself in the house.
After a standoff that lasted several hours and involved shots fired from both sides, the SWAT Team eventually entered the house and found Haas dead.
"I know that officers fired into the residence at Haas," Jones said during the briefing. "But at this time, I can't say what killed him without an autopsy."
Jones said Haas fired first before officers returned fire.
He also said that guns were placed around the house, and furniture was barricaded against the door.
"It was clear that he was preparing for this," Jones said of Haas.
Haas' father and sister spoke exclusively with KOMU 8 News at the scene Friday. His father said he was with police on Thursday night to help them convince Haas to surrender.
"He thought his life was over so he did what he had to do," Hass' father said.
When asked about the child molestation accusation, both declined to comment to KOMU.
Three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy, Jones said.
He added that this leave does not necessarily suggest that the officers acted inappropriately.
Jones said that Columbia police began to evacuate neighbors in the Sun Court cul-de-sac around 5:55 p.m. and that nearby churches were also notified. The churches were contacted again around 6:39 p.m. and went into lockdown.
"We don't take for granted the weight that the use of deadly force brings to bear," he said, adding that the families of the officers feel the stress as well.
Logan Locke, a witness and nearby resident, told KOMU 8 that this isn't something he sees often.
"Cop cars absolutely everywhere, lot of officers buzzing about. Just a lot going on," Locke said.
Jones also said Columbia police attempted to make contact with Haas by phone and a PA system.
Jones added that the Columbia Police Department will do what it can through various programs, including the peer support program, to maintain the mental health of its officers.
"We're here to protect people and keep people safe," he said. "I believe they did, and I think they acted admirably. But that doesn't come without cost."