The Walters family started the morning early Wednesday to get ready for the day’s first event at the Boone County Fair — the rabbit show.
Kylee, Kaelyn and Kayne Walters are members of the Centralia FFA chapter and experts in raising farm animals, including sheep, cows and rabbits.
On Wednesday, they brought at least six rabbits to the fair to be judged and hopefully take home a ribbon.
For the Walters siblings, raising rabbits is a family project. Kylee Walters, the eldest of the three, said her mother showed rabbits when she was younger.
“It has been in the family for a long time,” Walters said.
Judge Roger Huslage examined the field of 27 rabbits before finally giving three of Kylee’s rabbits second place.
Lyla Eversole’s rabbits took the overall first place. All three of her rabbits weighed 4.10 pounds.
Lyla, 14, has been a member of 4-H for seven years.
When it comes to judging rabbits, Huslage has it down to a science. There are three rabbits in a judging group, and he said the secret to winning the event is to have them weigh and look as identical as possible.
“You might have two really good ones, but there can be one that throws the balance off,” he said.
Eversole said raising rabbits is easy, but it takes perseverance. Although kids are required to spend extended periods of time with the animals to raise them properly, they also learn to not get too attached, as the animals will be auctioned at the end of the fair.
While it’s possible for them to keep an animal and show it at the state fair, the rabbit, cow, pig, sheep, goat or chicken could be sold to the highest bidder at the end of the Boone County Fair.
Christal Huber, 4-H youth specialist, said kids are taught to understand what might happen to their animal after it’s raised and bought by bidders.
“The first year tends to be the hardest, but as time passes by they understand and learn how to see the bigger picture — that agriculturers and farmers don’t only raise animals for themselves and their families, but for the whole country,” she said.
Raising livestock also tends to be a big part of the kids’ identities and of their whole family legacy, Huber said, as is the case with the Walters family.
She said approximately 130 kids from FFA and 4-H are showing livestock this year at the Boone County fair.