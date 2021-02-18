Race Matters, Friends, citing reports of cold conditions and inadequate care inside the Boone County Jail, has scheduled a virtual public meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the situation and possible solutions.
The group's executive director, Chad McLaurin, announced the meeting by email Thursday morning. He invited the public to participate and to spread the word.
The meeting is scheduled for two hours and will be recorded and live-streamed.
McLaurin said in the email that he hopes participants "will have nailed down" specific action items within the first hour of the meeting. He said the first half of the meeting will be moderated and encourages those who attend to remain muted unless they are actively speaking.