Race Matters, Friends hosted a Zoom call Thursday afternoon after hearing complaints from inmates at the Boone County Jail about cold conditions to discuss what it views as inadequate COVID-19 protocols at the jail.
Chad McLaurin, executive director of Race Matters, Friends, announced the meeting Thursday morning and distributed invitations by email. He said he sent several invitations to representatives of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, but none attended the meeting.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of the group, called the failure of the Sheriff’s Department to attend an “institutional failure.”
“There appears to be no framework for accountability for the sheriff’s office,” Wilson-Kleekamp said.
Three representatives of the city of Columbia — Police Department Information Officers Jeff Pitts and Brittany Hilderbrand and Deputy City Manager De’Carlon Seewood — attended the session, even though the city has no oversight authority over the jail.
Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson also attended and said she had spoken to Sheriff Dwayne Carey before the meeting. Carey told her he would be unable to rearrange his schedule to make it to the meeting but also reported that the average temperature on the detention side of the jail was 70 degrees.
Thompson also said that the temperature is “remarkably lower” on the administrative side of the building, where it has dipped below 60 degrees at times.
Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Leer confirmed in a telephone interview before the meeting that the jail is colder than normal during the recent frigid weather and said jail workers have been distributing extra blankets to inmates. Thompson said the same during the meeting, saying some inmates had been given as many as four additional blankets.
Race Matters, Friends called for more oversight and accountability and asked for proof of temperatures inside the jail and that overall conditions are OK for inmates. They said that could be accomplished through video tours and updates on the jail’s website.
Elizabeth Weber, a member of the Boone County Jail Visitors Board, joined the Zoom call. She said the group normally visits the jail once or twice a year to ensure conditions are OK but has been unable to do so over the past year because of the pandemic. She said the group would inquire about setting up an appointment for at least one member to go inside the jail soon.
McLaurin called the cold the immediate “crisis” at the jail, but members of the group also complained that the jail has been kept at capacity during the pandemic and wondered what could be done to reduce the jail population to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Thompson said jail policy is to quarantine inmates for seven days once they arrive at the jail, then to test them for the virus. If they test positive, they remain in quarantine.
Again, members of Race Matters, Friends asked for more specifics about how and where inmates are quarantined and said a video tour would be helpful.