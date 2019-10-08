Ragtag Cinema and Race Matters, Friends will present "The Force," a film about reforms within the Oakland Police Department, at 6 p.m Thursday.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends, MU Law Professor David Mitchell, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will lead a discussion after the film.
Race Matters, Friends is a non-profit organization devoted to solving structural racial inequality in Columbia.
"The Force," directed by Peter Nicks, presents a fly-on-the-wall perspective of the impact corrupt and racially motivated policing practices have on the police and the community of Oakland, California.
The film won the documentary directing award at the Sundance Film Festival and the 2017 San Francisco International Film Festival's Golden Gate Award for documentary features.
The film is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.